Smyrna's Riverline Park, which was closed on Tuesday because of continued large gatherings in violation of permitting and social distancing guidelines, will reopen Monday, along with other facilities, according to Mayor Derek Norton.
The city of Smyrna says it closed Riverline Park off Oakdale Road just northwest of the Chattahoochee River because of "continual large scale activity" that has been taking place there. The gathering included athletic camps.
But with Gov. Brian Kemp's latest order allowing gatherings of up to 25 people and team sports to begin play on Monday, Norton said Riverline Park will reopen that day. Only walking and jogging will be permitted until then.
The mayor said the city's other parks have been reopened already, but facilities such as playground equipment and pavilions have been closed to public use.
Pavilions at all parks will be reopened on Monday, and a plan for reopening playground facilities to allow proper sanitation is in the works, Norton said.
