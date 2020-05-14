Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton says his city will begin reopening with caution in the coming days.
In a Facebook update, Norton said city staff will begin reporting back to work on staggered shifts Monday, but will continue social distancing. He said the staff will also be screened for fever, be required to wear face coverings, and the city will increase disinfection of workspaces.
City buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, except for the drive-thru window at City Hall, he said.
He said the sanitization and other safety efforts made by returning staff will prepare city buildings for public access when it is safe to reopen.
Norton also said the City Council, which has been meeting virtually for weeks, will have its first in-person council meeting on Monday. The meeting will be held in the gym at the Smyrna Community Center.
“The gym will allow extra space for social distancing for council and the public,” the mayor said. “All attendees are required to be temperature checked upon entry, must have a face covering, and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Chairs for public seating have been appropriately spaced. The podium will be set up for public comment and will be sanitized after each speaker. We will leave the gym set up for future meetings including Planning and Zoning and License and Variance meetings and hearings. The gym will be cleaned and sanitized after each meeting.”
Norton also reminded residents of Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent executive order that, among other things, extended the shelter-in-place procedures for citizens over age 65 and the medically fragile, as well as mandated social distancing and limited gatherings of more than 10 people.
The city says its passive parks have remained open to the public throughout the pandemic, but gathering places and play equipment will remain closed. However, the following changes will be forthcoming:
- All sports fields will open Friday. Dugouts and other gathering places will remain closed. No team games or practices are allowed, and no gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed, but small group activities, for instance, a parent and child pitching and hitting on the fields is permitted. Strict social distancing of at least six feet is still required.
- All restroom facilities at sports fields will open Monday.
- Tennis courts and restroom facilities at Tolleson Park and Rose Garden Park will open Wednesday. Court reservations may be made beginning Monday by calling the Smyrna Community Center.
- Both Lake Court and Burger Park Dog Parks and restroom facilities will open Wednesday.
- Restrooms at Taylor Brawner Park will open Monday.
- All aforementioned restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized multiple times per day.
The mayor said Tolleson pool and the Wolfe Center will remain closed.
Norton closed his Smyrna update with praise for its residents:
“I am proud of this community – I’ve seen people in the parks, on the green downtown watching the Blue Angels fly over, in the Smyrna Market Village on Cinco de Mayo and other beautiful days - and you are being careful and social distancing. And that’s what it will take for us to get through this and put the pandemic in our rearview mirror. So please continue to exercise caution in your interactions with others, and we will all get through this together.”
