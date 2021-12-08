The city of Smyrna will hold a town hall Sunday to discuss a proposal that would see the city sell undeveloped downtown land to StillFire Brewing.
The meeting is scheduled for 2-3:30 p.m. and will be held in council chambers at City Hall.
The city is considering selling part of the lot to Suwanee-based StillFire, which would construct a brewery there.
The 1.6-acre lot is near the Smyrna Community Center, bordered by Powder Springs Street to the north, Atlanta Road to the east, Village Green Circle to the south and Fuller Street to the west. The city has proposed selling an acre of the land to StillFire and using the rest as a park space with a playground, stage, and pet-friendly area.
Mayor Derek Norton, council members, city staff and representatives from StillFire will attend the town hall.
The city has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with the brewery to sell the land for $600,000. Norton told the MDJ the city had the parcel appraised recently, with the appraiser valuing it at between $588,060 and $609,840.
The sale will not be final until the Smyrna Downtown Development Authority and City Council approve a contract with StillFire.
Piece of the puzzle
The proposed brewery deal is just one part of a larger makeover planned for downtown Smyrna. In addition to the brewery, the city plans to build a 250-space parking deck just north of downtown.
Some of the most dramatic changes are already in motion. In October, the City Council approved in a 4-2 vote a plan to redevelop the Smyrna Village Green, the roundabout and public space in the heart of downtown. Once complete, the roundabout will be gone, with King Street extended north to link with Powder Springs Street. The area currently occupied by the roundabout will include a lawn space, interactive water feature, several peripheral plaza areas, seating, shade structures, new trees, bike racks and a stage for concerts and events.
The redesign plan, led by Norton, divided Smyrna residents. A series of open houses were held to collect input and tweak the design, which itself was borne out of a 2020 downtown master plan with input from hundreds of residents.
Council members and citizens debated the redesign concept for more than two hours the night it was approved. While some constituents argued against changing the area at all, and others disagreed with certain details, the majority were supportive.
Construction on the redesigned Village Green will start in March or April of 2022, and the the green space should be finished in spring 2023, according to Croy Engineering, the contractor for the project.
The brewery is similarly controversial. Residents who opposed the redesign plan have mentioned their dislike of the brewery proposal, too. Some believe the brewery would be better suited for another location. Others believe the city would be selling off prime real estate for too low a price.
Suwanee vouches for StillFire
Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen spoke to the Smyrna mayor and council at a Dec. 2 meeting about Suwanee’s experience with the brewery.
The Suwanee brewery occupies an old fire station. The deal included StillFire leasing the building with an option to purchase it later, limits on what the building could be converted to if the brewery ever left, and a license to use nearby park space for events.
Norton envisions a similar relationship in Smyrna, but instead of leasing, the city would sell the land, while stipulating restrictions on what it could be used for.
Allen drove home the point that the Suwanee brewery was a family-oriented, casual community gathering place, not a rowdy or divey watering hole.
Allen added that Suwanee police reported no increase in crime associated with the brewery.
“I was at StillFire a few weeks ago, on an afternoon on the weekend,” Allen said. “And there was a little league baseball team having their end of the year banquet there … it’s not a bar, it’s a third place. It’s a place where people socialize, take their dogs. And it’s a really open place.”
The Smyrna brewery would be larger than StillFire’s original Suwanee operation, with 24,000 square feet. The first floor has a 12,000-square-foot floor plan, StillFire’s Aaron Bisges said. The second and third stories would have a smaller footprint.
Bisges downplayed the impact the brewery would have, saying it would not have an industrial feel. Box trucks would come and go a few times a week. The Smyrna brewery would have two large silos — Bisges suggested they could be painted with murals by local artists.
More than 70% of the beer StillFire produces is consumed on-site, Bisges said.
Selling beer to retail distributors, Bisges said, is “not our business model, our business model is destination, experience, that’s what we’re good at, that’s what we know.”
One sticking point for Suwanee leaders, which some in Smyrna have brought up, is that StillFire doesn’t sell food. In Suwanee, the brewery operates on a rotating food truck model, which it hopes to replicate in Smyrna.
Instead of cooking and serving food, the brewery hosts a food truck nearly every night. A food truck schedule on StillFire’s website shows at least one truck scheduled every night from Dec. 8 to Dec. 23, save Mondays.
“There’s not many locations where you can get Korean on a Monday night, Vietnamese on a Tuesday night, Mexican on a Wednesday night, pizza on a Thursday night, and it’s all high quality stuff,” Allen said.
The only council members to vote against Norton’s downtown redesign plan were Susan Wilkinson and Charles Welch. At the meeting, Welch made it clear he has problems with the brewery proposal, too.
“The big difference with y’all (Suwanee) and … my viewpoint of this is, y’all had an old building that you really wanted to put somebody in,” Welch said. “We have one of the last pieces of vacant land in the city of Smyrna, right in front of our community center, that just quite frankly, I don’t want to put a brewery in front of.”
