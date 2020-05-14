Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton says the City Council will hold its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
The city's proposed fiscal year 2021 budget will be presented, he said.
Norton said the meeting will not be held at City Hall, but instead in the gym at the Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle. Attendees will be required to wear masks and will be temperature checked before being allowed to enter, he said.
Seating will be spread to allow proper social distancing.
