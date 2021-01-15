Since 2018, Smyrna has been part of a seven-city study, setting out a roadmap to better integrate the “top end” of the Interstate 285 corridor, from southern Cobb to northern DeKalb County. On Thursday, the City Council’s Committee of the Whole reviewed the matter ahead of next week’s council meeting.
The Top End Transit Study, as the project is known, has been developed by the Atlanta-based consulting firm Kimley Horn, and includes Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker, along with four community improvement districts.
The first phase of the study, which the city paid Kimley Horn $16,545 to conduct, was released in January 2019, and found that a “rubber wheel,” or bus, system was both more cost effective and feasible than a rail system. The project’s estimated construction cost was between $450 million and $480 million, compared with over $4 billion for rail.
Phase 2 of the study, also conducted by Kimley Horn, set out preliminary service plans, a travel time analysis, and ridership forecasts. In August 2019, a presentation to the mayors of the involved cities proposed a 10-minute frequency for weekday service and 15 minutes for weekends, with an estimated travel time of 40 minutes from Cumberland Parkway to Northlake Mall.
An issue sheet filed by Smyna Mayor Derek Norton with the City Council indicates that phase 3 will focus on “preliminary station plans and project development,” assembling a communications strategy for the project, and examining funding possibilities.
Norton described this phase as an opportunity for “tightening up” the study, and said the process of collaborating with other municipal leaders has been “very good.”
“The mayors and the city administrators and economic development folks have been getting together every few months for literally, I think the last two years,” Norton said. “Great collaboration, lots of ideas of ways to work together … and combine resources to make sure that nobody’s having a heavier lift than others for the greater good.”
Speaking to the project’s long-term importance for Smyrna, Norton said, “it just makes a lot of sense” to invest in transit around areas like the Battery and the I-75/I-285 corridor.
“Being able to move people, whether it’s BRT (bus rapid transit) or whatever it may be, from Smyrna across the top end over to Perimeter Mall and beyond without being in their car is going to be a huge benefit to everybody in the area.”
Norton also said the $17,000 contribution from the city was determined on a per capita basis, with each city contributing their share based on population proportions.
The matter will move to the City Council, where it will be voted on at the Jan. 19 meeting. Norton said the proposal should have “no issue” passing.
