The Smyrna City Council will consider a new development featuring 149 single-family townhomes at its Tuesday meeting.
InLine Communities LLC has requested the city rezone 23.95 acres of land at 2320 Campbell Road, near its intersection with Spring Road. The proposed development would change the zoning status of the parcel from commercial to single family attached units. The developer has also requested that the parcel be annexed by Smyrna.
According to a study by the city’s Community Development committee, the proposal was initially submitted with a density of 11.85 units per acre.
“The plan was revised due to concerns from the public about traffic and density,” the study says, and will now have a density of 6.22 units per acre.
The most recent version of the proposal would spread the 149 units across 28 buildings, ranging from four to six units each.
The Community Development committee ultimately recommended the approval of the rezoning, with conditions including the inclusion of green space and adherence to certain design stipulations.
Other city documents indicate the project has been in the works since late 2019, when the Cobb County Commission issued a letter of non-objection regarding the annexation.
Public records show Inline Communities has sought to develop multiple parcels in Marietta, Sandy Springs, and Cherokee County.
The developer’s attorney, Kevin Moore, could not be reached for comment on the project.
