Bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms and a host of other public gathering places in Smyrna will close after Mayor Derek Norton declared a state of emergency Friday morning.
The mayor's order will go into effect Friday night.
At least one other city in Cobb County has already declared a public emergency. At a city council meeting Monday, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman declared a state of emergency, but he has not ordered a similar shutdown of city businesses.
"This is not a decision taken lightly," Norton said in a statement issued after he signed the order. "The environment we live in is changing hourly and the City of Smyrna will continue to make timely decisions to protect our citizens and staff."
Three orders accompanied the mayor's declaration of a state of emergency:
- All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered to the public will be limited to take out, drive through or delivery. All on-premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages can sell such beverages with takeout orders.
- All public assemblages, events and gatherings of ten people or more are prohibited within the city limits.
- All bars, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks and private social clubs are closed.
"Please be vigilant and limit your interactions with others as much as possible," Norton said. "Smyrna is a strong community and we will all get through this together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.