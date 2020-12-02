Smyrna’s annexation of neighboring land will not include most of the territory within the proposed city of Mableton, according to Smyrna officials.
The decision was made at an Aug. 5 meeting of Smyrna’s annexation committee, which includes council members Tim Gould, Travis Lindley and Lewis Wheaton. The committee discussed a study conducted on the city’s behalf that analyzed the costs and benefits of annexing certain areas, including a large swath of the proposed city of Mableton.
Recently, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton summed up that August meeting, saying the committee had decided “we did not want to pursue most of the land that would be the city of Mableton.”
“We do have some interest in a couple of parcels along the river,” he added, “and maybe some interest in Atlanta Road and a couple of the islands (of unincorporated Cobb County) that exist” within Smyrna.
Cobb Planning Commission Chairman and Mableton cityhood proponent Galt Porter said he had heard Smyrna would stop “eating into Mableton.”
Nevertheless, Mableton boosters and Smyrna are both eyeing land along Riverview Road east of Interstate 285, Porter said.
“With (Mayor Norton), I think we’re going to be able to sit down with them and kind of talk about it and hopefully we can come up to a resolution that makes everyone happy,” Porter said. “In the past, we just didn’t get any response from Smyrna. We’d ask to meet with them, they’d say, ‘We’ll get back to you’ and they’d never get back to us.”
Gould said Smyrna would focus on filling unincorporated “holes” within its limits and, on a case-by-case basis, any requests for annexation from nearby communities that want to become a part of Smyrna.
“In my opinion, what our primary is, is to focus on areas closer to downtown in the heart of Smyrna … because there’s some impact on service delivery and public safety,” he said. “There’s not a plan to go after those other areas (mentioned in the study) in a larger fashion.”
