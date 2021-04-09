Smyrna will hold two vaccination events next week after receiving another 1,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the city announced Friday.
Smyrna will administer the vaccines in the large gym at the Smyrna Community Center Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16.
The vaccines are free, and patients need only to bring a photo ID to their appointment.
To make an appointment, visit http://vaccines.smyrnaga.gov.
