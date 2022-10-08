Older than sliced bread, the state of Colorado and blue jeans, the city of Smyrna is now 150 years old.
Smyrna celebrated the sesquicentennial anniversary with a “150th Birthday Celebration and Culture and Spirit Festival” in its downtown Saturday.
The festival prominently featured live music, including performances by Train, the group behind the hit “Drops of Jupiter,” and ’90s alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket. The festival was set to end with fireworks.
Smyrna’s Mayor Derek Norton, who has lived in the city for nearly 20 years, attended the festival for part of the day. Norton was excited about the range of events at the festival, including flamenco and K-pop dancers, a ’20s jazz band and a magician.
“Smyrna is, for sure, the most diverse community in Cobb County,” Norton said. We’re a melting pot, and it’s nice to be able to do something for everyone.”
The birthday party also included food vendors, caricaturists and Ula, a Jimmy Buffet cover band.
Smyrna is built on Cherokee land, and though it wasn’t incorporated until 1872, colonist churches were first established in the 1830s, according to the city’s website.
Smyrna’s next large event is the Crafts and Drafts Festival, set for Oct. 29-30. Norton said he hopes to throw another anniversary festival for No. 151 next year.
