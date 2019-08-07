SMYRNA — Property taxes will be higher this year for Smyrna home and business owners whose properties have risen in market value, with the city adopting the same millage rate it has implemented for the last 12 years.
The new annual millage rate for the city is 8.99 mills, unanimously adopted this week by the Smyrna City Council without much discussion at its regular meeting.
That means with the city’s tax digest higher now than it was this time last year, the council expects to collect an additional $1.49 million in taxes this year, bringing its total tax take to about $25.2 million.
A millage rate is the amount per every $1,000 of taxable property value the owner must pay in tax.
In Smyrna, as elsewhere in Cobb, the taxable value of a property is 40 percent of its market value.
For a Smyrna home worth $300,000, the taxable value is $120,000, meaning the property tax will be $1,078 based on an 8.99 millage rate.
There are exemptions for many homeowners, however.
Those eligible for a homestead exemption only need to apply the millage rate to the taxable value of their home at the time they bought it, so as long as the millage rate stays the same, so too will their property taxes.
Smyrna residents age 62 and older also qualify for an exemption, which effectively reduces the taxable value of their homes by $10,000, in turn reducing the amount to which the millage rate is applied, according to the city.
“Our millage rate dropped precipitously through the ’90s to the point we landed 8.99 mills and we have been maintaining that ever since,” Councilman Ron Fennel said at the meeting. “Since 1993, we’ve had a fall or a steady millage rate during this period of enormous growth for the city of Smyrna and we’re very proud of that.”
