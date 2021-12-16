A taskforce mulling the fate of the historic Aunt Fanny's Cabin in Smyrna will recommend the city try to find someone to buy and preserve the cabin or, failing that, demolish it.
Two members of the taskforce, Smyrna councilmen Lewis Wheaton and Charles Welch, said the taskforce had decided Monday renovating the cabin would be too expensive, with estimates starting at $400,000, according to Welch.
The taskforce is scheduled to present its recommendation to the Smyrna City Council at a Thursday night meeting.
"For me, you know, it came down to the brass tacks of, what are we preserving here?" Wheaton said, "and what the purpose of that preservation is."
The cabin was originally built for sharecroppers in the 1890s. It became a restaurant in 1941 when Isoline Campbell MacKenna Howell, a member of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family (after which Campbell Middle School and Campbell Road are named), decided she needed something to do, according to Mike Terry, a former chair of the Cobb Planning Commission and unofficial city historian.
It was named after Fanny Williams, the Campbell family’s longtime housekeeper and cook and an early advocate for civil rights. Williams spoke out against the Ku Klux Klan in Cobb County, led fundraising for the reconstruction of Wheat Street Baptist Church and organized a group of African-American doctors and clergy to form the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state's first all-Black hospital.
The restaurant was, for a time, a runaway success, frequented by celebrities, Terry said. But it became infamous for glorifying the antebellum South and for its racist depiction of African Americans that Wheaton described as "incredibly graphic."
"We uncovered a lot of the photos from that era and some other things," Wheaton said. "It's pretty visceral — I mean, you have young boys, young Black boys with boards around their necks, you have them dancing on tables, you have Black children singing songs about the resurrection of the Old South. ... Placemats with incredibly graphic, and just incredibly emotional images of Black children with massive lips and spiked hair. This is the kind of thing that was going on there."
The restaurant went out of business in 1992, something Terry attributes to mismanagement, and stiff competition from more conveniently located restaurants that had copied its Old South aesthetic.
It was later purchased by the city, and moved to its current location on Atlanta Road, beside the Smyrna History Museum. In recent years, it has served as the city’s welcome center. But it is in such dire shape it closed about a year ago, Terry said.
If the City Council follows the recommendation of the taskforce, Wheaton and Welch said, it would try to find someone who could buy, move and renovate the property. If the city fails, it would demolish the property and put in its place a memorial to Williams.
Wheaton said the city could celebrate Williams and her work as a civil rights activist without celebrating the restaurant.
"It's just... very complicated, and very hard to look at and understand why we would want to celebrate that structure, and why we wouldn't want to focus any celebration on Fanny Williams and not the legacy of that restaurant," he said.
Disagreeable as the restaurant may have been, Welch said he would have preferred to recommend the city restore the property, given its historic status.
"I believe it is truly an architectural property that there are no others like it in Cobb County," he said, adding the city should also "do a better job of celebrating what Fanny Williams accomplished in Cobb County and throughout the state."
Nevertheless, "I can't justify spending city taxpayer dollars in that amount to restore a cabin," Welch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.