Responding to complaints from constituents, Smyrna's mayor and City Council updated their consumer fireworks ordinance this week, adding noise restrictions which take effect May 15.
The new ordinance brings the fireworks rules in line with the city’s noise ordinance, which regulates at what point sounds become a "disturbance" punishable by fine.
The sound limit is between 60-80 decibels, measured from a prescribed distance, depending on the time of day and type of property: residential, commercial, industrial or mixed use. To see the full table of acceptable noise levels, see section 46-1 of Smyrna’s code.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said police have noise measuring equipment that can be used to enforce the ordinance.
“If somebody is making a bunch of noise with fireworks, they (police) can go and ask them first if they have a permit,” Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ. “And if they don't, (or) if they're exceeding the decibel level prescribed in our noise ordinance, then they can be shut down.”
The fireworks ordinance already requires residents to apply for a $100 permit if they want to shoot off fireworks outside of certain holidays. State law mandates exceptions from 10 a.m.-midnight for Memorial Day weekend, July 3 and 4, Labor Day, New Year’s Eve and for the first hour of New Year’s Day (midnight-1 a.m.).
Noise ordinance restrictions do not apply on the excepted holidays, as mandated by the state.
Permits are obtained through the fire marshal’s office via the city’s permit application system.
Smyrna’s ordinance also says that people must have written permission from the city administrator — in addition to a permit — to shoot fireworks on city property, including parks.
Violators can be fined at the discretion of the judge, as prescribed in the city’s code, Norton said. The maximum fine under city code is $1,000, though Norton said he wouldn’t envision anyone being fined the maximum amount.
“We've gotten so many complaints over the last few years … we're a dense city,” Norton said. “Unlike other parts of the state, where fireworks at all hours might be okay, it's very difficult for folks with young children, with pets, for veterans, in a densely populated city. But we've been working to figure out how we can tighten the fireworks ordinance the most that we can under state law, and I think we did that.”
The ordinance change passed unanimously at the council’s Monday meeting.
“It’s an issue that we hear a lot about,” Smyrna Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould said before the ordinance passed. “Happy that we’ll be able to make some changes here.”
