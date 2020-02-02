A nonprofit dedicated to helping cancer survivors get back on their feet has thousands more dollars to do its good work, thanks to three Smyrna sisters.
Samantha, Lauren and Emilie Scalise are the force behind Strides for Survivors, an annual walk benefiting Sandy Springs-based TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation. This year’s 2.7-mile walk kicked off Saturday morning at the Galloway School in Atlanta, where Lauren and Emilie study. Samantha Scalise is a student at the University of Tennessee.
This year’s final tally is not in yet, but at last count, the event raised $6,500. The three students have raised over $25,000 since they began the project in 2017.
That’s the same year their mother, Stephanie Scalise, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Lauren said she had a school assignment to write a personal narrative and chose to write about her mother’s cancer.
“We sat down at dinner that night, and I was like, you know, I really want to give back to TurningPoint, and this just kind of happened,” she said. “Now, four years later, here we are.”
As Lauren spoke, she was surrounded by a crowd of hundreds. Volunteers said over 250 people signed up to walk, many sporting pink in honor of breast cancer awareness. In addition to the walk, there were live and silent raffles, music, games and more.
Emilie said TurningPoint was a big help for their mother after she was declared cancer-free.
“You’ve got to get back to your normal life, and TurningPoint is there to help you with the rehab, with the Pilates in the morning, with the education of what to do next and how to get back to your everyday life,” she said. “They did that for our mom, so we want to be able to inform everyone that that’s an option and also give back to them for giving us that opportunity.”
Samantha Scalise said each year has brought bigger crowds and more fun.
“It’s just been a dream come true,” she said. “We thought maybe 50 people would come out … and then it’s grown exponentially. And in our fourth year, we’re hoping to just raise as much money as we can for TurningPoint.”
When the walk kicked off, cancer survivors stood at the front of the pack, including Stephanie Scalise, who said she could not be more proud of her daughters.
“I tear up every time I think about it or tell the story,” she said. “It could have been a really horrible part of their lives, and instead, they came together and empowered themselves to help others and show people that there’s life after cancer, there’s life after that shock to your family.”
