In support of Pride Month and the city’s LGBTQ community, at least two dozen Smyrna businesses will fly a rainbow flag in their storefront windows June 26.
The effort began with Smyrna resident Mike Mitchell, who also asked Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton to issue a proclamation in support of Pride Month, something the mayor did at the City Council’s June 7 meeting.
The proclamation, which declares June 2021 "LGBTQ Pride Month” in Smyrna, urges residents to “recognize the contributions made by members of the LGBTQ community and actively promote the principles of equality, liberty and justice.”
Norton said he believes it is the first time Smyrna has ever issued such a proclamation.
“I just think it's a great opportunity for us now,” he said. “This last year, we passed the nondiscrimination ordinance, we've had our first ever city-sponsored Black Heritage celebration, we’re going to have our first ever Hispanic Heritage celebration in October. This city has changed a lot over the years, and recognizing all parts of our community is important.”
Smyrna is not the only part of Cobb County that has changed.
In 1993, the county’s governing board issued a resolution condemning the homosexual “lifestyle” after a Marietta theater ran a play depicting a same-sex relationship. The resolution was brought forward by Commissioner Gordon Wysong, according to then-Chairman Bill Byrne, who has since voiced his regret for having voted in favor of the resolution. The 1996 Olympic Games pulled scheduled events from Cobb County over the commission’s refusal to repeal the resolution.
This month, the Cobb Library System shared on social media a picture of a shelf at Sibley Library featuring “LGBTQ+ reads” and invited people to “read the rainbow with books … that celebrate diversity, community, inclusivity and understanding!”
Mitchell said he would never have thought of living in Cobb when he first moved to metro Atlanta in the late 1990s, given the anti-gay stance the county’s Board of Commissioners had taken.
But he moved to Marietta in 2003, finding the city more progressive than he had expected. More than a decade later, after his marriage had ended, he bought a home in Smyrna, expecting property values to skyrocket given the just-announced construction of Truist Stadium and The Battery Atlanta.
“I am an openly gay dude, and was just going to kind of live in Smyrna, let my house appreciate and sell it,” he said. “I had no intention of participating in any of the life up here, I was just going to keep going to Midtown where everyone was accepting, etc.”
He realized he was wrong about the Smyrna. Nowadays, he hardly goes to Midtown.
“Everything I need, everything I want, all the love and support that I need, comes from the people who live next door to me,” he said.
Mitchell approached Smyrna’s previous mayor, Max Bacon, about putting on a pride parade on multiple occasions, but, “quite candidly, he just didn’t think the thing was right, which made perfect sense,” Mitchell said.
Since Mitchell has moved to Smyrna, younger professional have followed suit, but he didn't think the city was "quite young enough yet" when he approached Bacon.
But the timing felt right this year. He chose June 26 as the day to celebrate, that being the Saturday closest to the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a watershed moment in the United States’ gay rights movement, and approached dozens of businesses in the city.
Almost all the businesses he has spoken to have agreed to participate, and he and a friend have created a “Smyrna is Fabulous” Facebook page to highlight those businesses. Mitchell declined to name the few that haven’t, saying “this is not a bash campaign.”
“Lots of people asked us what we were trying to do and what was the endgame,” he said. “The endgame is only that we love our community, and we want people to experience it. … Smyrna already has a nondiscrimination ordinance. We have a proclamation proclaiming LGBTQ Pride Month. There's really not much I need to do. This is about showing metro Atlanta how wonderful this community is, and how accepting this community is.
