SMYRNA - Creatwood Tavern in Smyrna has temporarily closed because two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant announced Tuesday.
In a post to its Facebook page, Creatwood said that all employees are being tested for COVID-19. According to the restaurant, employees will only be able to return to work if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. The restaurant did not say when it may open again.
"The employees were wearing masks while working, but out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant will be closed for the time being to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and customers as that is and will continue to be our top priority," the post said. "We will be taking this time to properly sanitize the restaurant, following the guidelines provided by the CDC. We appreciate your patience and look forward to welcoming you back very soon."
