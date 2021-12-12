SMYRNA — When city resident Paula Vincent stepped up to the microphone at city hall Sunday afternoon, she told Mayor Derek Norton she has “no problem with beer … no problem with you.”
As she went on to explain her opposition to a proposed brewery, its supporters occasionally chuckled derisively and flashed signs that said, simply, “YES.”
More than 100 supporters and opponents crowded city hall to learn about and discuss the brewery. If approved, it would sit on Atlanta Road, on an acre of unused land beside Smyrna’s community center — prime downtown real estate. The city would use the proceeds to build a park beside the brewery. City council is expected to vote on the sale of that land to StillFire within the next several weeks.
The brewery, to be owned and operated by Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing, is part of a larger effort to revitalize the downtown area. Andrea Worthy, the city’s economic development director, said an establishment in the mold of Glover Park Brewery in Marietta or Horned Owl Brewing in Kennesaw would bring much-needed foot traffic.
“Speaking frankly to you as our economic development director, our downtown needs additional visitors to the area to be successful,” she said. Since its last renovation more than 20 years ago, the downtown has “seen a mixed bag of success,” she added.
While the plan’s many supporters who came to city hall Sunday agreed, opponents criticized the location, saying it was inappropriate, given its proximity to the community center and the sale to StillFire of city-owned land that had not been advertised as being available for purchase.
The debate occasionally turned contentious. At one point, resident Dave Lincoln criticized the mayor’s outspoken support of the plan, calling it “an inside job by a professional lobbyist to get StillFire into a prime spot.”
Norton chafed at the accusation.
“I am elected to do what I think is best for the city of Smyrna and put forward ideas I think (are) best for this city,” he said in response, “and that’s exactly what I am trying to do here, because I think it will be such an economic driver.”
Norton also said there was no truth to allegations he’d seen online that he and StillFire owner Aaron Bisges are college friends and that Bisges had taken advantage of their alleged friendship to secure the land in question.
“To accuse me of some kind of inside job — I didn’t meet these guys until Andrea brought them to us,” he said, adding that, although they had both studied at the University of Georgia, he had attended 20 years before Bisges did.
Worthy said the plan came together early this year, after Bisges approached her looking for land in downtown Smyrna. After Bisges identified the acre beside the city’s community center as an ideal location, city council gave Worthy permission to consider leasing the land.
Opponent’s complaints went beyond alleged favoritism, however.
“I just don’t like the location, I’m sorry,” she said. “No new beer factory should be built on peaceful, sober land near where children, teens, families, (the) elderly, church- and school-goers all play, reside, exercise, walk, bike, push baby carriages (and) participate in events and fairs.”
Others said they feared the brewery’s environmental impact and a potential increase in DUIs and crime. Norton said an environmental study was underway and could be completed within the week. And, he added to laughs, Suwanee officials said StillFire’s location there had fewer calls to police than a nearby Taco Bell.
Bisges, addressing one woman’s concern the brewery would also sell liquor, said it was something he had considered. But it was far from certain, he insisted, and would require city approval.
Supporters, meanwhile, spoke of the excitement it would bring.
Laura Pfiester said she and her husband, Cody Pfiester, are in their late-20s. They moved to Smyrna earlier this year from midtown Atlanta, she said.
“We didn’t want to move to the ‘burbs, we didn’t want to move out where there wasn’t things to do, but we just fell in love with Smyrna, we fell in love with the downtown,” she said. “I just see so much potential, and that’s what our friends see too that are our age. … This city can become so much more than it is. And I see that happening through a brewery and other businesses that came come to the (downtown), and I’m just really excited for this.”
If approved, the brewery would likely open in the spring of 2023, Bisges said.
