Smyrna residents who spoke at a town hall Tuesday expressed support for an ordinance banning discrimination within the city limits.
More than a dozen people spoke at a town hall organized Tuesday evening telling the Smyrna City Council the proposed ordinance could, if anything, be made even stronger.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said the ordinance was modeled after those of other cities in Georgia — with some changes.
The other ordinances, while "well-intentioned," he said, have "enforceability issues."
The ordinance was authored by city attorney Scott Cochran, who said it is "designed to do more than punish someone guilty of discrimination. It’s designed also to try to elicit conversation between the party that has been discriminated against and the party that’s guilty of discrimination."
Per the proposed ordinance, someone who feels they have been discriminated against will be able to lodge a complaint. The complaint will then go to a mediator, who will decide whether the complaint has any merit.
If so, the mediator — an attorney with a background in constitutional and employment law, Cochran said — will organize a sit-down between the two parties. If an understanding can be reached, the case is settled. If not, it will go to court with the potential for a civil penalty if the offending party is found guilty.
The ordinance would apply to establishments open to the general public, such as businesses located in the city. It would not apply in people's homes, for example, Cochran said.
Among the suggestions made by those who spoke at the town hall were adding language protecting people from discrimination on the basis of their gender identity and having a panel of attorneys serve as the mediators.
Community activist Janet Rau said expanding the number of mediators would ensure a fairer outcome.
"To me, putting that power into one person’s hands is problematic," she said. "I would encourage the board to consider having a panel of three people."
Notable speakers included state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who spoke in support of the measure, and former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard.
Woolard's city council passed the state's first non-discrimination ordinance 20 years ago.
Woolard said Atlanta has a number of complaints alleging violation of the city's nondiscrimination ordinance each year. The state's other seven cities rarely do. But that's beside the point, she said.
"What it does do is give you the ability to say what your city's values are in a very clear way," she said.
Mayor Norton said several city residents had asked the administration to consider such an ordinance last summer. Then-Mayor Max Bacon decided to leave the issue to his successor and, in March, the City Council was set to discuss the proposal before the coronavirus arrived, forcing officials to postpone the discussion.
Norton said the City Council will take up the measure next month.
(1) comment
So a community activist is going to tell us what to do, say and think 🤔
