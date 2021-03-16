This week, the Smyrna City Council approved a six-month moratorium on new townhome developments.
The proposal passed 6-1, with Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner opposed.
With the moratorium, new rezoning applications for townhomes will be in a holding pattern as the city examines its code. The plan is for a new zoning category to be created for townhomes, which are currently considered single-family housing. Residents have complained about a lack of development and architectural standards for townhome developments.
Some council members have proposed standards that require brick or other long-lasting materials be used to build new townhomes. Councilman Charles "Corkey" Welch said in an interview that whatever the material, he wants townhomes to look good for several decades after they're built. He said some townhomes built in the 1970s and 1880s are unattractive and cited the Villas at Montclair as an example of well-built townhomes.
Wagner, for his part, said stricter standards would drive up construction costs at a time when the city needs more affordable housing and is looking to spur economic development.
“If we end up moving in that direction towards these building standards, it's going to clearly indicate that we as a city aren't concerned about housing affordability issues that we have here,” Wagner said before the vote.
Mayor Derek Norton countered by saying the moratorium only serves to give the city a chance to have a discussion over standards. New standards can be debated later, he said, and a moratorium allows them to “get our arms around this better.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould said new standards would not necessarily preclude affordability or density, adding that they’d provide developers with clearer expectations before applications are submitted.
Norton concurs, telling the MDJ Tuesday that "there is no question that we are all in favor of housing that allows everyone to live here in Smyrna."
"Councilman Wagner appears to be unclear about what this proposal means and out of touch with his constituents," Norton said.
Smyrna Community Development staff recommended the moratorium be adopted. The department’s director, Rusty Martin, said the city would examine the issue “comprehensively,” looking at site design, building costs and architectural standards.
Wagner had said the city has too often delayed or pushed back against zoning applications, but Gould said the council was making needed revisions, “because we're trying to end up with a product that's going to stand the test of time. And six months later somebody doesn't scratch their head and say, ‘What were they thinking?'”
No members of the public spoke in favor or in opposition to the moratorium during a public hearing before the vote.
The moratorium was precipitated in part by a January council meeting where Smyrna residents spoke for about an hour against a townhome development on Campbell Road, not far from Truist Park. The project was approved by a 4-3 vote, with Wagner, Lewis Wheaton and Susan Wilkinson voting against.
Norton proposed the moratorium at the next meeting, citing complaints from residents who he said were fed up with seeing single-family, freestanding homes torn down and replaced with townhomes.
(1) comment
fast buck rather than doing things right. The Smyrna way!
