Smyrna Sept. 11 memorial
In this file photo, police and fire personnel, as well as city leaders, put on a 9/11 memorial service in Smyrna at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial near city hall in 2019

Members of Smyrna’s police and fire departments are running together on Friday to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the fire department announced.

The public safety workers will run Friday “to remember the ultimate sacrifice and the innocent lives that were taken,” the fire department said on social media.

Everyone is encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which was the time that the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Cobb County residents will also hear alarms sound from the county’s fire stations to mark the anniversary. Cobb County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Steve Bennett said crews will stand outside every station Friday morning and sound the alarms at the time when the two towers fell.

