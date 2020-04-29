A funeral for Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing will be held Friday at Truist Park, a spokesman for the department said.
The memorial is scheduled 11 a.m. Friday with immediate family members and fellow officers and members of the military. The event is closed to the public and to the media, but will be live-streamed online, said Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense.
"As an agency, we’re deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We’re still grieving. Friday, we’d like to be able to honor him and console his family as we say farewell," Defense said. "It’s been a very difficult time for us."
In order to mitigate potential spread of the coronavirus, those who attend will be required to wear masks and there will be temperature screening at the gates to the field.
Ewing, 34, was killed on duty in a car crash at the intersection of South Cobb and Oak drives near the Perimeter late last Monday, which authorities allege was the fault of an intoxicated driver.
The late officer had been recently decorated in the department, which he served in for two years, and was an Air Force veteran serving in the Reserve. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Smyrna Police Department, according to the funeral home handling Ewing's memorial. To donate, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/smyrna-police-officer-ewing-benevolence-fund.
