A year-long effort by Smyrna police to train and equip every officer to reverse the effects of drug overdoses has been a lifesaver, literally.
Among overdose victims brought back to consciousness by Smyrna police officers are twin brothers who were found unresponsive at a Wendy’s restaurant on South Cobb Drive on Wednesday, Smyrna police public information officer Sgt. Louis Defense said.
“Relying on their tactical medical training and newly issued Narcan packs, four officers administered Narcan which immediately reversed the effects of the illegal drug overdose,” Defense said. The Smyrna Police Department believes had the officers not had the training or the Narcan packs available to them, the two subjects would have surely died.”
The four Smyrna police officers who administered Narcan Wednesday to the twin brothers at Wendy’s, on the corner of South Cobb Drive and Kenwood Road, were Esther Ruiz, Taylor Elliot, Robert Pfeiffer and Jake Prough, Defense said.
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose, allowing victims to breathe when their central nervous and respiratory systems have been overwhelmed by the drugs, according to the FDA.
Narcan, which wears off within 90 minutes, is commonly sprayed into the nose of the overdose victim, and is even safely used on police dogs who ingest opioids while sniffing them out on work duty, authorities say.
Every Smyrna police officer has now completed “extensive tactical medical training” on the use of Narcan in the past year, Defense said, adding the department's officers are all equipped with the medication.
This resourcing is thanks to a $6,000 grant from Yvette Williams on behalf of the Cobb Community Foundation in October 2018, Defense said.
“The Smyrna Police Department is extremely grateful for the donation from the Cobb Community Foundation, they are a great community partner,” he said.
Williams’ son died of a drug overdose in 2016 and she has since raised over $20,000 for first responders to be trained and equipped for Narcan use, the foundation states on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.