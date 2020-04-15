Smyrna police are attracting attention from other law enforcement agencies for their new initiative to help the city’s elderly and vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sgt. Louis Defense and Officer Taylor Elliott, the Smyrna Police Department’s community relations officers, are picking up and delivering groceries and medicine for those who qualify, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily within the city.
The initiative is aimed at preventing people aged 62 and older and those with certain hardships from having to go to supermarkets and pharmacies because they are more susceptible to COVID-19.
It started April 8 and has already prompted calls to the Smyrna police from law enforcement departments in other counties and states.
Carrollton Police Department and “a few in Florida” have inquired to date, Defense told the MDJ, including the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee.
“I did see where another Florida agency is picking up medication for seniors,” Defense said.
Smyrna residents benefiting from the effort are beyond appreciative, he said.
“To say they are extremely grateful is an understatement,” Defense said. “The grocery program is steady to date, each day we are handling 2-5 request from seniors to pick up groceries for them.”
To be eligible, Smyrna residents must be 62 or older, or have a “hardship condition” such as an underlying medical condition which makes it especially risky for them to be exposed to the new coronavirus, per the police department.
They can call the department to arrange a pick-up and delivery for their groceries and or medication, as long as the order has been paid for through a participating business. Those are the Publix and Kroger supermarkets on South Cobb Drive, the Walmart on Cobb Parkway at Terrell Mill Road, and any Walgreens or CVS pharmacy in the city.
Defense and Elliott do not shop, pay for or handle groceries or medication, only picking up orders once they have been packed by supermarket or pharmacy staff and delivering them to recipients’ homes.
“You're marvelous,” one woman told Defense through the window as he dropped off her groceries on her front porch. “Fantastic. This takes a load off me,” she said.
“Officer Elliott and I are having a blast doing this for our seniors,” Defense told the MDJ.
The initiative is being organized in conjunction with Mayor Derek Norton’s Support Smyrna program, which offers one-off donations of Publix or Kroger gift cards to local families in need.
Defense said he and Elliott are also delivering these gift cards as part of their grocery delivery effort.
In a public message to residents on April 3, Norton thanked those who had donated to the Support Smyrna program and helped purchase groceries for over 200 families in the city.
“And that support happened in just five days,” Norton said, citing other community initiatives in the city to address the coronavirus pandemic. “This current environment we live in is changing hourly, and these next few weeks will be tough, but we will all get through this.”
Defense and Elliott ask for nothing in return for their pick-up and delivery services, and plan to continue the initiative until there is no longer a need for it.
“This is just another way we serve our citizens,” Defense said. “Our gratuity is seeing our seniors safe, protected and as comfortable as they can be given this COVID-19 situation.”
Normal policing is not affected by the grocery initiative, Defense said, although Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Deputy Chief Robert Harvey planned to help this week.
“We also have some recruits that due to the academy being closed are performing administrative duties, that are eager to help,” Defense said. “As the program gains popularity and need, I am certain we will utilize other assets and resources at the police department which do not affect our patrol responses. We want to make sure we are reaching as many of our seniors and those that need our help as possible. To be frank, our leadership from the mayor to Chief Bennett is what makes things like this possible.”
Almost 100 people commented on a public Facebook post of the Smyrna Police Department on April 8, showing a video of the program's first pick-up and delivery.
“Thanks so much!,” one woman wrote. “Great to know we can count on you!”
“Thanks for taking care of my mother-in-law,” another woman commented.
“You guys rock!,” a man wrote. “Real community policing.”
Defense and Elliott ask program participants to call them on either 404-661-6699 or 678-816-8396 before they place an order, so a daily pick-up and delivery schedule can be set, and again once the order is ready for pick-up.
“As a courtesy, we will call you once we are on our way to your home and give you an estimated time of our arrival to your home,” the police department states on its Facebook page.
For more information visit the city's website smyrnaga.gov.
