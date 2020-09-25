Almost a dozen emergency units were called to a Smyrna address Friday to battle a house fire.
According to a Facebook post from Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, Engines 10, 7, 22, 1, 30, Truck 4, Rescue 30, Squad 4, Air 12 and Battalions 1 and 5 responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Green Forest Parkway, about a mile and a half from the intersection of South Cobb Drive and King Springs Road.
Damages included the carport and the attic. The homeowner was able to escape uninjured, the post states.
A Smyrna police officer took time to pray with the woman.
That agency also discussed the fire on a Facebook post and identified the staff member as Officer T. Melvin.
"Officer Melvin served as a United States Marine prior to coming to serve the great citizens of Smyrna," the post reads. "Officer Melvin and many other officers routinely comfort, pray, and protect those that we serve on a daily basis."
