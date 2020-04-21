A Smyrna police officer died on duty Monday night when their patrol vehicle collided with a Chevy Tahoe on S. Cobb Drive near The Perimeter, the city’s police department confirmed early Tuesday.
The crash occurred at the Oak Drive intersection just after 11 p.m., said Sgt Louise Defense, a public information officer for the Smyrna Police Department.
“As a result of the collision, a Smyrna police officer was killed in the line of duty; the driver of the silver Chevy Tahoe was transported to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for injuries,” Defense said in a 6 a.m. press release Tuesday.
He said the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident and more information will be provided at a 3 p.m. news conference at the Smyrna police station.
“At this time, there is no additional information as the investigation is ongoing,” Defense said. “The name of the officer is being withheld until the Smyrna Police Department can ensure the officer's family and loved ones have been notified.”
Return for updates.
While I'm not sure what happend here, my heart is full of pain over this incident. I love the police plain and simple. I will pray for the officers family and his department for strength during this difficult time. These are the people who run into the danger zone to protect all of us and for what? A hundred thousand dollars a year? Of course not, that isn't anywhere near an officers salary. They do it because its a fire burning inside of everyone who wears the uniform to serve the community and protect those who can't protect themselves. Godspeed to the Smyrna Police Department, stay strong 💪.
