Smyrna police are investigating a crash that caused serious injury in Cobb Parkway south of Lake Park Drive on Friday night.
Sgt. Louis Defense, spokesman for the Smyrna Police Department, told the MDJ two vehicles crashed at Cobb Parkway and Plumtree Parkway. One of the cars left the roadway, and two occupants had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver of the other car, Mardochee Cherichel, was booked in the Smyrna jail and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and following too closely. The crash remains under investigation.
