A week after two men were shot dead outside of Smyrna's Cumberland Marketplace, police have identified the victims.
Marietta's Roland Green and Clifton "Casey" Emmert were shot outside the shopping center in what police described as an "ambush-style" attack.
Police also released information about the suspect, whom they have yet to identify.
Security footage shows a man in a red hoodie, black fitted jeans and red and white sneakers. He fled in a "dark grey newer model Toyota Camry with a 'tag applied for' license plate," according to Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose, and those with information leading to the arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.
(1) comment
Suspect is “a man?” That’s the best you’ve got. Black, white, Hispanic, Asian? Come on, is Smyrna this PC?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.