Apartments at the Village at Lake Park complex were involved in a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, with no reported residents injured, though 24 units were damaged, according to the Smyrna Fire Department.
Eric Farmer, public information officer for Smyrna Fire, said 24 units in one building were affected by fire and water damage. None of the residents were injured, though a firefighter had a heat-related illness and was treated on scene, he said.
Farmer said the fire started in the middle of the building and went to the attic, where there were flames when firefighters were dispatched around 1:30 p.m.
Cobb and Smyrna police departments helped Smyrna firefighters in the response, Farmer said.
Firefighters were still responding to the scene to put out “hot spots” at about 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.