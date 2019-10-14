A Smyrna man who pimped out two girls, aged 14 and 17, from a Marietta motel room has been sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by 17 years of strict probation in which he cannot have any contact with a minor.
Brandon Miller Myers, 35, was sentenced by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs on Sept. 25, having negotiated a plea deal on charges of pimping and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
His co-defendant, 22-year-old Smyrna resident Jasmine Avery, was sentenced by Childs in November last year to 12 months probation, having negotiated a plea deal on a sex trafficking charge.
Prosecutors said Myers and Avery worked together to pimp the two teenage girls, but that Avery was less complicit than Myers.
The two were arrested in March 2018 for running a prostitution operation out of a room at the Days Inn motel, on NW Parkway SE in Marietta near Delk Road.
Warrants state the pair commanded the girls to communicate via the TextNow app with persons answering ads placed on the Backpage website for the purpose of soliciting for prostitution.
The victims told police Myers was their pimp, who made them respond to requests for sexual favors via the TextNow app and to meet with clients to have sex for money.
Myers threatened to restrain and confine the girls if they did not comply, warrants show.
He was also sentenced on a charge of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, having previously been sentenced for cocaine possession.
As a condition of his probation, Myers is not to have any contact or communication with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children, and must register as a sex offender.
He is not to live in a house with children, date or marry anyone with children, or drive alone in the vicinity of parks, schools, playgrounds or anywhere else where children are commonly known to be.
Jail records show Myers is in Ware State Prison in south Georgia.
Avery is to get treatment for substance abuse as part of her probation.
