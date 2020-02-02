The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a collision that led to the death of 65-year-old Roy Solomon.
According to department spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense, police received a call about a man hit by a car at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday near South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill. Investigators found Solomon unresponsive.
“Mr. Solomon was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Defense said in a statement. “The Smyrna Police Department’s Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit (S.T.E.P) and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the events that led up to Mr. Solomon being struck by an automobile and the accident.”
Anyone with information or was a witness to the accident or events leading up to the accident is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.
