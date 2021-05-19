If you’ve ever wanted to combine happy hour with exercising your dog, that could become an option in Smyrna. By tweaking its code of ordinances this week, the Smyrna City Council paved the way for a private dog park that serves beer to come to town.
City staff have been meeting with business owners wanting to operate a private, members-only dog park over the past year, deputy city clerk Penny Moceri said at the city’s Monday council meeting. The problem was that the city’s zoning code didn’t include private dog parks as a permitted use under any zoning classification.
At the recommendation of staff, the City Council voted unanimously to allow private dog parks in the general commercial, central business district and mixed-use zoning classifications. They also approved amending the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow the city to grant pouring licenses to private dog parks. The private dog park would not be allowed to derive more than 25% of its total annual gross revenue from alcohol sales.
“This is a good economic development project,” Ward 6 Councilman Tim Gould said at the meeting. “Just to open up some opportunities for new creative businesses, which we’re looking forward to.”
Community Development Director Rusty Martin told council that similar businesses had opened in Atlanta and Alpharetta, and that a developer was interested in opening one in Smyrna.
“It's been successful in other parts of the country, and somebody wants to do one here,” Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ.
Norton asked the prospective developer about speaking with the MDJ, but the developer declined and wished to remain anonymous until the business was closer to becoming a reality.
No residents spoke for or against the ordinance changes at the meeting. Council members passed the changes 6-0, with Councilman Travis Lindley absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.