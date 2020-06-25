A Smyrna police officer was injured Thursday morning after a semi-truck flipped over at the intersection of Atlanta and Windy Hill roads, trapping the officer inside his patrol car.
The officer was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after workers from the Smyrna and Cobb fire departments successfully removed him from the car.
The wreck is being investigated by the Cobb Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.