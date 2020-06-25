A Smyrna police officer was injured Thursday morning after a semi-truck flipped over at the intersection of Atlanta and Windy Hill roads, trapping the officer inside his patrol car.

The officer was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after workers from the Smyrna and Cobb fire departments successfully removed him from the car.

The wreck is being investigated by the Cobb Police Department. 

