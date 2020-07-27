The City of Smyrna is providing voluntary COVID-19 testing for all city employees at no cost over a three-day period this week.
The tests are self-administered with guidance from Smyrna Fire Department paramedics. Overseeing the tests are the city’s human resources department and prescribing physician Dr. Lance Walker, who provides results. The tests and results are confidential.
The city has 489 active full-time, part-time and seasonal/temporary employees.
“I am so proud of our staff for providing excellent service to Smyrna citizens during these tough times. I want to make sure that they know how committed we are to keeping them safe. Providing free COVID tests is another way to make sure they are protected,” Mayor Derek Norton said.
Testing dates are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – July 28, 29, and 30, in a city facility.
Testing is coordinated by Dr. Walker with lab results through Biocerna LLC.
