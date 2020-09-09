Less than a week after Tammi Saddler Jones left her role as Smyrna’s city administrator, the Smyrna council named a new leader for the city’s daily operations.
On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to name Joseph Bennett, the Smyrna police chief, as the interim city administrator.
“Joe will run the day-to-day operations of the city of Smyrna,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton. “He sees over all the department heads and makes sure that we continue moving in the right direction.”
Saddler Jones resigned from her role as city administrator. Her last day in the position was Friday, Sept. 4. Norton said he does not know what Saddler Jones plans to do next, but she will no longer work for the city of Smyrna.
“I think she just wanted to pursue other opportunities, and I wish her the best,” Norton said. “I don’t know what her intentions are moving forward.”
Saddler Jones worked as an assistant city administrator for eight years before filling the city administrator role in May of 2017.
“She’s done a great job for the city for over a decade,” Norton said.
According to Norton, Smyrna did not have an assistant city administrator in place when Saddler Jones resigned. With no immediate successor in place, the council turned to Bennett.
“This was a unique circumstance because it’s not often that you have your city administrator resign without an assistant in place," Norton said. "We’re lucky here in Smyrna that we have such a wealth of talent on our staff, and Chief Bennett is qualified for the position. He’s got degrees in organizational management and leadership, and he’s going to step in and do a great job. I have full confidence in him, and I can’t wait to see how the city moves forward and continues to serve its citizens well under his leadership.”
According to Bennett’s biography on the Smyrna website, the interim city administrator holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Reinhardt College and a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University. Bennett is pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University.
Bennett, who grew up in Smyrna, has worked for the Smyrna Police Department since March of 1995, and he will serve as interim city administrator while also overseeing the new acting police chief, Robert Harvey. Harvey previously served as the deputy chief of police, Norton said.
“That’s just another example of where we had internal talent that we were able to draw from to fill a role,” Norton said.
Norton said Bennett will serve as interim city administrator through the coronavirus pandemic, and the city council will discuss next steps in permanently filling the role at a later date.
“My intention is to have Joe Bennett as the interim administrator to see us through these COVID times, and there’s no script for how long that’s going to last,” Norton said. “Then the council will decide how to proceed at that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.