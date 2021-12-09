SMYRNA — The list of celebrities who’ve had a meal at Aunt Fanny’s Cabin is long: Walt Disney, Clarke Gable, the Rev. Billy Graham, The Beach Boys and former president Jimmy Carter are but a few.
Beyond that, the dilapidated, one-story building beside the Smyrna History Museum is a rare thing: a house built in the 1890s, a time when the 20-year-old city had fewer than 500 people.
In recent years, it has served as the city’s welcome center. But it is in such dire shape it closed about a year ago, according to Mike Terry, a former chair of the Cobb Planning Commission and unofficial city historian.
The city is now mulling the fate of the building. A task force has been charged with recommending to City Council a course of action, and may do so as early as next week, Terry, who is also a member of the task force, said in an interview this week.
There are three possibilities: demolish the house (cheap), repair the house (expensive), or, as a sort of compromise, save some of its historic features, around which a replica house could be built.
The cabin was originally built for sharecroppers, but became a restaurant in 1941 when Isoline Campbell MacKenna Howell, a member of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family (after which Campbell Middle School and Campbell Road are named), decided she needed something to do, Terry said.
Named after Fanny Willis, the Campbell family’s longtime housekeeper and cook, the restaurant changed ownership several times before going out of business in 1992, something Terry attributes to mismanagement, and stiff competition from more conveniently located restaurants that had copied its Old South aesthetic.
(That aesthetic was, at one point, taken to a disturbing extreme, Terry said: one-time owner Pongo Poole had his all-Black staff dress in “period costume," but the nascent Civil Rights movement and changing social mores meant the gambit was eventually abandoned.)
The building’s significance goes beyond its age and success as a restaurant. According to Terry, Willis was an early advocate for civil rights, and any restoration should include the installation of plaques detailing and honoring her efforts in that regard.
When the restaurant folded, the cabin was purchased by the city and moved from its original location to its current home facing Atlanta Road.
“The City Council and the mayor, who was Max Bacon at the time, decided that this was such a significant part of Smyrna history, that they wanted to have part of it,” Terry said. “This is the original cabin.” (The building’s many owners added to the structure over the years; those additions were not saved by the city.)
But the cabin’s move was botched — it was not placed on a foundation, Terry said — and, in any case, the city has not maintained it. Estimates for its renovation run from $200,000 to $600,000, he said.
The task force has about 20 members, according to Terry. It’s met twice, and will meet again next week “and we're going to try and make a decision and a recommendation to the city of exactly what to do with the cabin,” he said.
In addition to demolition and restoration, the city could salvage the cabin’s windows, doors and moldings “and reconstruct it so that it looks like it does now, but it will be a new structure,” Terry said. “There’ve been some heated discussions. There are people who are adamant about saving it, and there are others who don't who just don't care. But the people who don't care are people who have been living here for five years. They're not people like me, that have lived here their entire lives.”
Terry acknowledged restoration would be expensive, but said the city has managed to come up with money for similar projects in the past, such as the Reed and Taylor-Brawner houses, despite initially insisting there was none.
“Somehow they always come up with (the money) and it's always a lot of money,” he said. “So if they have the will, if they listen to citizens who want to save it, they'll find the money, and that that would be my hope.”
