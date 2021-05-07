Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton gave a wide-ranging speech to the Smyrna Business Association this week, recapping his administration’s accomplishments over the past year-and-a-half and outlining plans for future initiatives and projects. It was his first speech to an in-person audience since the start of the pandemic, which itself hit the U.S. just three months after he took office.
Norton prefaced the talk by calling it a “State of the City-lite.” The official State of the City address will be given July 28 at the Smyrna Community Center.
In a major budget windfall, the city is set to receive $18 million in federal stimulus funds, Norton said — the first half will be in city coffers soon, the rest will be distributed in two years. Norton wants the city to focus those funds on direct assistance to nonprofits and businesses.
In other COVID-19 news, the city’s emergency agency has administered more than 1,500 vaccine doses over the past month, Norton said. Doses were given at the community center and at churches around the city.
“Not everybody has to get the vaccine, right? But I encourage them to and … I want to make sure that everybody in Smyrna that wants to, has an opportunity to do it and an easy way to do it,” Norton said.
Staff will continue to offer vaccines Fridays, 1-3 p.m., at the community center, while supplies last.
“If you look at a heat map of Smyrna, it's working,” Norton added. “Because not only do we have more people vaccinated, but we have less COVID cases than everybody surrounding us. And that makes us all a lot safer.”
Cobb voters approved another cycle of Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding last November. Norton said the city hopes to use the funds to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly, add a parking deck downtown, build a splashpad near the Riverview Landing apartments and “overhaul” South Cobb Drive between Concord and Windy Hill roads.
The South Cobb Drive project will likely include medians, a lighted bank street and parks. It’s projected to cost $15-20 million — $5 million in SPLOST funds are earmarked for it.
Norton was asked by an attendee if he had a timetable for that project.
“No,” the mayor said bluntly, before explaining that the project is in the state roads project pipeline but is still a conceptual plan.
The mayor is most excited about a planned city aquatic center, which he envisions as a year-round facility with open space, an outdoor lazy river, different pools and waterslides.
Ongoing are improvements to Windy Hill Road, the “gift that keeps on taking,” Norton said. The project, part of the 2016 SPLOST, includes widening, addition of medians and intersection and pedestrian improvements.
“That’ll be done in about two and a half years, avoid it like the plague if you can,” he joked.
One of Norton’s campaign points was increasing energy efficiency. He said the city is in the “dinosaur phase,” and hopes to enact new technology to cut down on water and electricity usage at city facilities.
Events planned for this fall include the first city-sponsored Hispanic heritage celebration, the city’s birthday celebration and the Jonquil festival.
Another audience question was about annexation. Norton said the city did annex some unincorporated islands earlier this year and wants to add 14 parcels near Riverview Landing to Smyrna. He emphasized the council had decided against any plans to annex parts of the proposed city of Mableton, which was briefly discussed and studied last year.
Finally, Norton says downtown Smyrna will likely be adding a “transformational” business soon. Pressed by someone in the audience, Norton said he couldn’t reveal the potential business yet.
“Think relaxing and having a beer,” he hinted.
In January 2020, Norton succeeded longtime Mayor Max Bacon, who helmed the Jonquil City for 34 years. The city was making staff changes and held its first city-sponsored Black History Month before the pandemic hit, bringing unprecedented challenges.
The past year has felt like a decade, Norton said. But he praised the council, city staff and residents for their determination during the COVID-19 era.
Norton ticked through accomplishments such as passing a non-discrimination ordinance, raises and hazard pay for city staff and efforts by the city to help residents and businesses stay afloat.
First responders received 3%, across-the-board raises. All city staff were eligible for 3.5% merit-based raises, and paramedics got additional 2.5% raises.
It took until the end of 2020 for council to approve those, however. Norton said the city had to wait in order to get a better picture of what revenue would look like. In the early stages of the pandemic, “we were basically throwing darts,” he said, with the uncertainty around revenue projections.
The city also set up “Support Smyrna” programs. About $175,000 was donated by residents, funds which were used to buy grocery gift cards for families in need and bring groceries to the elderly and homebound. Residents also had the option to pay for a neighbor’s water bill.
About 2,000 residents were given “Support Smyrna” yard signs for donating at least $25, Norton said.
Other city aid efforts included waiving late fees on utility bills, waiving business license fees, promoting takeout for local restaurants and legalizing alcohol takeout, providing internet hot spots for virtual students and feeding children over the summer.
Norton said one of the hardest decisions the city faced was how to safely honor Officer Christopher Ewing, a police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver last April. A ceremony was eventually held at Truist Park.
“The ceremony itself was beautiful and it honored him appropriately, and went off without a hitch, I'm pleased to say,” Norton said.
