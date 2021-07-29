SMYRNA — In his debut state of the city address, first-term mayor Derek Norton took a victory lap, saying Smyrna had successfully navigated the obstacles posed by the coronavirus and was poised to make big investments in key travel corridors and areas outside the city’s downtown.
“We have a very holistic view, a plan to raise all parts of the city, not just the downtown,” Norton told a crowd of city officials and businesspeople gathered at the Smyrna Community Center Wednesday evening.
City officials are considering city-run public transit along South Cobb Drive, Norton said, a well-traveled road that would itself receive a major facelift.
The transit component, while still in the planning stages, could take the form of buses, shuttle buses, micro-transit, or some combination of the three and run in a loop along South Cobb Drive, Windy Hill Road, Cobb Parkway and Interstate-285, “hopefully with something running back and forth on Spring Road between the Battery and downtown (Smyrna),” Norton said.
Norton envisions other potential improvements on South Cobb Drive “really transforming that area and making it a destination for businesses to locate in.”
Windy Hill Road, “the gift that keeps on taking,” Norton quipped, is also in the midst of a “transformative” upgrade.
“Y’all have seen it, y'all have driven it, y'all have — I hope that y'all are avoiding it now,” he said. “We’ve got about 26 months left for Windy Hill Road, but once it's done, you're gonna have a straight-through from South Cobb Drive to Atlanta Road.”
The mayor touched on the city’s plans to redesign downtown by replacing an existing traffic circle and fountain with green space, a plan he believes will make the area more pedestrian-friendly and better suited for gatherings both large and small. But, he said, that investment wouldn’t come at the expense of the city’s other areas, some of which will receive brand-new facilities.
The city has set aside money for an aquatics center on about five acres beside the historic Reed House.
“Don’t think: indoor, enclosed, competition-swim-type place,” Norton said. “Think more: lazy river, a bunch of different pools … lap pools, kid pools, slides and things like that.” But the city was not, he cautioned, “even in the beginning phases of planning that.”
And a resident-led arts council is working on a proposal to come before city council in September for an arts district and performing arts center. The arts council, Norton said, is eyeing the former Presbyterian Church on Memorial Place as a potential location for the performing arts center.
Norton also trumpeted the city’s handling of the coronavirus and the nationwide civil unrest that began with the murder of George Floyd in the spring of 2020.
Among other things, the city passed Cobb’s first non-discrimination ordinance, organized a racial trust-building initiative, gave its first responders hazard pay and a salary raise, waived late fees on overdue utility bills and created Support Smyrna, an organization providing hungry residents with food.
Calling Support Smyrna “the best thing that came out of this horrible situation,” Norton said it had raised more than $175,000 and fed “hundreds” of city residents.
Norton announced the organization would exist beyond the pandemic as a 501(c)3 with a citizen’s board to be chaired by his wife, Laura. Going forward, support Smyrna will expand its scope and identify other needs within the community.
After his speech, Norton was awarded the Smyrna Citizen of the Year award by the Smyrna Area Council, an arm of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
“In a very challenging and uncertain time in early 2020, shortly after taking office, the person made decisive decisions to help protect Smyrna residents and businesses during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Councilman Tim Gould moments before naming Norton as the award's winner.
