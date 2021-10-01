SMYRNA — Proposed ordinances here and in Marietta would, city officials hope, put an end to "party houses" and other quality-of-life issues stemming from short-term rental properties found on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO.
A new state law, HB 317, requires such online platforms to pay local hotel-motel taxes and state fees. The law went into effect in July.
“That is the extent to which the state regulates those entities, but there are a number of communities that regulate the property itself much further,” Daniel Cummings, Marietta's economic development manager, said at a Tuesday meeting of the City Council’s Judicial-Legislative Committee.
Ordinances inspired by those in the cities of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Savannah were discussed at city council meetings in Marietta and Smyrna Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Common regulations in cities with such ordinances include:
- Business licenses
- Short-term rental permits
- Designated local contact persons/agents
- Building inspections/safety code compliance
- Fire Marshal inspections
- Parking space requirements
- Length of stay restrictions
- Occupancy maximums
- Penalties for violations
Smyrna
As of June, 253 Smyrna properties were available for short-term rental at an average cost of $123 per night, according to Host Compliance, a company offering "short-term rental monitoring, compliance, and enforcement."
Smyrna Community Development Director Rusty Martin said Host Compliance gives the city a "snapshot" of its short-term rental market.
Of the listed properties, 60% were single-family homes and 80% offered the full unit to would-be renters. The other 20% offered only a room or portion of a given property, Host Compliance found, according to Martin.
At a City Council meeting Thursday evening, Martin presented a draft ordinance that included most of the provisions found in other cities that have regulated their short-term rental markets.
People who wanted to rent a property on a short-term basis would have to provide the city proof of ownership and affidavit swearing the property met all applicable codes in order to obtain a license, Martin said.
They would also have to notify every adjoining property as well as those across their street of their plans to make the property available for short-term rentals.
Perhaps most importantly, properties can only be rented out 180 days of the year or fewer, Martin said. Mayor Derek Norton said the 180-day limit is the item of greatest concern to local real estate agents.
Councilman Austin Wagner said it was a matter of affordability, as reserving houses or apartments solely for out-of-towners drives up housing prices for Smyrna residents.
Short-term rentals are "artificially restricting housing supply, by basically having ... whole swaths of single-family homes that are being taken off the market," he said.
And properties with existing long-term leases would be barred from being used as short-term rentals. In other words, tenants couldn't sublet part of a house they were leasing.
After three violations, an owner would have his or her short-term rental permit revoked for a 12-month period.
If the ordinance were passed, the community development department would require at least one additional staffer for enforcement, Martin said.
Norton asked Martin to develop revenue projections for the ordinance, and told council members to begin soliciting input from city residents and real estate agents. Norton told the Journal he hopes to bring a vote on the ordinance before council in early November.
Marietta
Tuesday wasn't the first time Marietta City Council has considered the issue. Council members discussed “party houses” at a 2019 committee meeting. Councilman Andy Morris said then that he had received reports of a party house in the city, owned by someone who lived out of state. The house, he said, had become a disruptive nuisance to the surrounding neighborhood and was effectively functioning as a business.
Council member Cheryl Richardson said Tuesday the city needs “some teeth” in the code to address party houses when they’re identified. And Bill Bruton, the city manager, said some sort of license would be helpful for the city, providing a way to maintain a list of rentals.
“Right now, we don't have anything other than just the amount of money that we're getting in from the state law that was passed,” Bruton said. “They don't tell us where those locations are.”
Richardson expressed interest in fire safety inspections, saying the city ought to ensure effective alarm systems at the rentals.
Councilman Grif Chalfant was in favor of all of the proposed regulations.
“I think it's a good idea to incorporate these nine items as a good start, anyway,” Chalfant said, adding that the city could later consider additional anti-party house legislation if needed.
Occupancy limits might help prevent potential party houses, Cummings said.
City staff will do more research on the issue and bring it back to council at a later date.
Cobb
The push to regulate short-term rentals isn't limited to Cobb's cities. The county's governing board discussed such regulations in August.
Party houses listed on short-term rental sites are often tied to heaps of garbage, cars parked on lawns and multiple noise complaints, according to Cathey Pickett, the county's code enforcement manager.
Cobb Community Development Director Jessica Guinn suggested requiring owners of short-term rentals acquire a business license and hire an on-call point of contact who would respond promptly to any reported code violations.
County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at the time she supported the proposed changes but was wary of addressing short-term rentals before first considering changes to regulations affecting county renters.
"I’m just having a little bit of heartburn about how we facilitate a short-term rental process without considering the history of our decision-making,” Cupid said. “I’d much rather see three unrelated people live in a home over time than see three different (groups) coming into a home within a month, or three weeks.”
In an email Friday, Guinn said a code amendment related to short-term rentals will likely be brought before the Cobb Board of Commissioners in January.
