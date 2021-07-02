Police say a Smyrna man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon, after a multi-car crash less than a mile west of the Chattahoochee River in south Cobb.
Cobb County Police Officer S.A. Barner said Smyrna resident Mark Tomassetti, 62, was traveling northbound on South Atlanta Road in a gray 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and was seriously injured when, "for unknown reasons," he tried to take a left turn onto Plant Atkinson Road in front of a red 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by 37-year-old Anne Cortino of Atlanta.
The southbound Toyota Corolla struck Tomassetti's vehicle, sending it into the path of a gray 2013 Mazda 6 traveling north, which also hit Tomassetti's van, police said.
The impacts pushed Tomassetti's van to the shoulder in the southwest corner of the intersection. The Mazda spun and came to rest in the intersection, and the Toyota was redirected south, hitting a white 2019 Freightliner M2 in the left turn lane on South Atlanta Road.
Tomassetti was transported with life-threatening injuries to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police said Cortino complained of chest pain and had a visible injury to her left shoulder but refused medical attention at the scene. The driver of the Mazda, Ryan McManus, 30, of Atlanta, complained of leg pain but also refused medical attention at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, Anthony Gore, 24, of Clay, Arkansas, and passengers 33-year-old Richard Causey of Dalzell, South Carolina, and 25-year-old Andrew Reilly of Cedartown did not complain of injury, according to authorities.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
