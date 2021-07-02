Jul. 1—Fred Veeder, a Dodgen Middle School teacher who was named the Cobb County School District Teacher of the Year in 2018, has died, according to an obituary. He was 65. Veeder, an Atlanta resident, was surrounded by family when he "died peacefully" on June 23 while in hospice care, his obituary states. "His love for life was shared as a light in the lives of all who knew him and impacted ...