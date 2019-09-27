A Smyrna man is one of 67 people charged as suspects in a $160 million healthcare fraud case that spanned Georgia and Florida, prosecutors say.
Donald Graham, 49, was the only suspect charged in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern District of Georgia, the federal agency reported this week.
The Smyrna resident is a former employee of a metro Atlanta hospital who is accused of stealing and selling individually identifiable health information that was used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid, according to court documents.
“The drug dealer stereotype involves violent gang members peddling poison in our streets, but often the illicit dealers wear white coats and work in medical offices,” U.S. attorney Bobby Christine of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release. “People who violate medical oaths and ethical codes to turn illegal profits by fueling the opioid crisis will find prosecutors and investigators working tirelessly to swap their lab coats for prison uniforms.”
Prosecutors claim the 67 people across Georgia and Florida were charged for their alleged involvement in a variety of schemes to defraud Medicare and Medicaid — two federal government programs designed to help pay medical costs for low income patients.
“Those charged included physicians as well as other medical and business professionals,” the press release states. “The conduct allegedly resulted in more than $160 million in fraudulent billing.”
Prosecutors said the suspects billed Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies for “medically unnecessary services, such as home health, prescription drugs and medical equipment.”
“When providers are driven by greed and abuse the Medicare program, every tax paying citizen is a victim, especially those who use the federal funds for their health care needs,” said Chris Hacker of the FBI’s Atlanta office. “Improper billing inflates costs.”
