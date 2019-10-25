A Smyrna man has been convicted of the 1998 rape of a teenager and sentenced to life behind bars, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.
Ricky Remon Moss, also known as Anricky Remon Moss, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, as well as 10 years to serve in custody on Friday, District Attorney Joyette Holmes' office announced.
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green handed down the sentence after Moss was convicted Thursday on charges of rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Moss's conviction stems from a December 1998 attack on a 16-year-old girl near Twin Courts Lane in Marietta. The DA's office said though the girl immediately reported the attack to Cobb Police and underwent a sexual assault exam in which evidence was preserved, officers were unable to locate or identify a suspect. At that time, laboratory policies were to only test kits when a known sample of a suspect's DNA could also be submitted for comparison, according to the office's news release.
"This kit, collected in 1998, was sent to the GBI for testing under a Georgia law, passed in 2016, that required all old kits to be submitted," said Kim Isaza, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office. "In December 2017, the crime laboratory confirmed the match to Moss, who by that time had his DNA profile in the Combined DNA Index System as a convicted felon."
Senior Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer said Moss's conviction and sentencing has been "a long time coming." Schiefer and Investigator Christie Nerbonne are part of the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative task force, which investigates and prosecutes cold case sexual assaults, as well as trains investigators and prosecutors on handling the cases.
"The courage shown by the victim and the other women who bravely testified and relived their horror these many years is truly remarkable," Schiefer said. "Their bravery and perseverance has ensured that this predator will never hurt another woman or child."
Holmes said law enforcement capabilities are "ever-evolving," making cracking cold cases bittersweet.
"I am elated that now, more than 20 years after this man took advantage of the innocence of a teenager, truth has prevailed," she said.
Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has created a website to assist survivors of sexual assault who believe their kit may not have been tested previously. The Victim Notification Portal is at notify.svrga.org.
