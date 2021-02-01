Davidson.jfif

Cannon Davidson

 Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old man from Smyrna is facing murder charges after he told police he shot his father. 

According to his arrest warrant, Cannon Davidson, 26, of Smyrna, called 911 at about 10:46 p.m. Friday asking for medical attention for his father at his home. They had been arguing, he told dispatchers, and he shot his father with his shotgun. He reported his father was conscious and "moaning" on the floor.

Davidson's father, Gregory Davidson, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Cannon Davidson told Smyrna police during the 10-20 minute argument, his father had threatened to hit him with a lamp, though he never assaulted him. He said he defended himself "out of fear of bodily injury," per the warrant.

Cannon Davidson was arrested Saturday with a felony murder charge. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains without bond.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.