A 26-year-old man from Smyrna is facing murder charges after he told police he shot his father.
According to his arrest warrant, Cannon Davidson, 26, of Smyrna, called 911 at about 10:46 p.m. Friday asking for medical attention for his father at his home. They had been arguing, he told dispatchers, and he shot his father with his shotgun. He reported his father was conscious and "moaning" on the floor.
Davidson's father, Gregory Davidson, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.
Cannon Davidson told Smyrna police during the 10-20 minute argument, his father had threatened to hit him with a lamp, though he never assaulted him. He said he defended himself "out of fear of bodily injury," per the warrant.
Cannon Davidson was arrested Saturday with a felony murder charge. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains without bond.
