A Smyrna man and his 4-year-old passenger were hospitalized after a crash on the East-West Connector Wednesday morning, police report.
Cobb Police say Grant Connors, 27, lost control of his Chevrolet Trailblazer at 7:21 a.m. while traveling westbound on the East-West Connector approaching Concord Road. The vehicle crossed the center median and collided with trees on the southern shoulder before moving into the eastbound lanes.
Connors was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Scottish Rite Hospital.
Cobb Police are investigating the cause of the collision. Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crash contact 770-499-3987.
