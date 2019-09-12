A Smyrna man is lucky to have escaped more serious injury when hit in the face with a bush axe, after another man smashed his way into the victim’s house around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say.
Derrick Dewayne Martin, 37, of Smyrna, is in the Cobb County jail facing charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass for which he is subject to a $20,000 bond, jail records show.
Police say Martin went to the victim’s Cumberland Valley Drive home around 4:39 a.m. on Sept. 7 and smashed a large glass pane on the front door to force his way inside, where he was involved in an altercation with the victim.
“Said accused did swing the bush axe and did strike said victim on the left side of his face, causing a laceration to said victim’s left cheek bone,” Martin’s arrest warrant states.
Jail records show he was arrested by Smyrna police the following day, Sept. 8, and has been in custody since.
A bush axe or hook is a gardening instrument generally with a long curved blade attached to a handle. It is commonly used to clear heavy undergrowth or thick brush.
