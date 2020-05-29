A Smyrna man has turned himself in after police say he shot a Roswell man to death Thursday night.
Kristion White, 21, turned himself into police without incident and is being held at the Cobb jail without bond on murder and drug possession charges.
Smyrna police say officers responded to a call of a person shot at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and responded to Wyndcliff Galleria Apartments at 2340 Cobb Parkway, less than a mile northwest of Interstate 285.
Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Aguilar, of Roswell, inside a white Nissan Versa with a gunshot wound to the head, said Sgt. Louis Defense, a spokesman for the police department. Aguilar was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Defense said the Smyrna Police Department received a call from White around 8:30 p.m., saying he had been involved in a shooting at the Wyndcliff Galleria Apartments and wanted to turn himself in.
Defense said White was taken into custody around the Falling Water Drive area in Smyrna, and after being interviewed was charged with one count of murder and a drug charge.
