Atlanta Braves' legend Hank Aaron tosses the first pitch to former manager Bobby Cox as former former pitcher John Smoltz looks on during opening day at SunTrust Park in 2017. Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86.
Longtime Atlanta sports writer Terence Moore holds a copy of his book, “The Real Hank Aaron: An Intimate Look at the Life and Legacy of the Home Run King,” on Saturday at Smyrna Public Library.
Brian McKeithan
Sports writer Terence Moore signs a copy of his book for Steven Vance of Smyrna at Smyrna Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Brian McKeithan
Sports writer Terence Moore speaks about his relationship with baseball great Hank Aaron at the first Black History Month event at Smyrna Public Library on Saturday Feb. 4.
Brian McKeithan
Hank Aaron and his wife, Billye, are all smiles during a short film honoring his career and the 25th anniversary of his 715th home run in 1999.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS - Curtis Compton
Atlanta Braves' legend Hank Aaron tosses the first pitch to former manager Bobby Cox as former former pitcher John Smoltz looks on during opening day at SunTrust Park in 2017. Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86.
Hank Aaron connects for his famed 715th home run 1974 in Atlanta, breaking the all-time record held by Babe Ruth.
SMYRNA — The Smyrna Public Library kicked off Black History Month on Saturday with a lecture about the late Hank Aaron, a day before the beloved Baseball Hall of Famer would have turned 89.
Longtime sports writer and columnist Terence Moore spoke about his life and his relationship with Aaron, who died in January 2021. Aaron is also the basis of Moore’s book, “The Real Hank Aaron: An Intimate Look at the Life and Legacy of the Home Run King.”
Moore said Aaron, the former home run king and longtime star of the Braves’ franchise in Milwaukee and Atlanta, was the “most approachable superstar of all time,” a person who was the same with fans as he was with baseball executives and reporters.
Moore worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 20 years and now writes columns for Forbes.
Moore met Aaron while working as a sports reporter, after growing up as a fan. After Aaron’s death, Moore served as an honorary pallbearer at Aaron’s funeral.
Moore said he and Aaron were kindred spirits, having shared the experience of being Black in hostile and predominantly white spaces.
Moore described how Aaron struggled with racist reactions as he approached and broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in the 1970s. As other record-breakers were having the time of their lives, Aaron was facing death threats.
Moore also spoke about his reporting on racial quotas limiting Black players in Major League Baseball scouting, and on the strained relationship between Aaron and Barry Bonds, who broke Aaron’s home run record in 2007, an achievement clouded by Bonds’ purported use of performance-enhancing drugs.
“Modern racism isn’t about attack dogs and fire hoses anymore, it’s about mind games,” Moore said, drawing connections between how he, Aaron and Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947, all dealt with the challenges of racism.
Nicole Durham, a system administrator and Cincinnati Reds fan who lives in Smyrna, bought a copy of Moore’s book, which he signed at the event. Durham said she’s a lifelong baseball fan, because the sport brings back memories of playing as a kid.
“Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron, thinking about their accomplishments keeps me motivated,” Durham said. “Because life is hard for everybody, but there are challenges that come with being a different race. And I know they’ve overcome them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.