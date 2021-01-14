At one point this summer, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton’s neighborhood looked “like a combat zone,” he recalled. The culprit? The liberal use of fireworks, which exploded in popularity after the Georgia legislature passed a bill legalizing them in 2015.
“It's something that the legislature passed without much regard for densely populated areas,” he lamented. But relief may be on the way.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, filed legislation this week that would give counties and cities authority to regulate fireworks, something currently prohibited by state law.
“Someone shooting off fireworks at two in the morning in the middle of Smyrna is completely different than (someone) doing it in the middle of Waycross, Georgia,” Allen said. “This is purely a local control bill.”
Formerly, Georgians had to leave the state to set off fireworks of their own. In 2005, the state legalized the use of novelty fireworks — “sparklers and such,” according to the governor’s website — before legalizing all fireworks in 2015.
Fireworks can be used between 10 a.m. and midnight unless they’re in conflict with a local noise ordinance passed after July 1, 2018, according to state law. Certain dates, including July 4 and New Year’s Eve, have fewer restrictions, longer hours or both.
Smyrna residents — veterans and those with pets or young children in particular — have repeatedly reached out to Norton to ask him to address the issue, he said, but the city’s police department is “hamstrung.”
“All we have is our noise ordinance, really,” he said. But determining where it was set off and whether it went over the ordinance's noise threshold is "difficult to pinpoint," he added. "It's just a very difficult thing to enforce.”
Should the bill pass, nothing will change for a community unless its local government takes action, Allen said.
If "their citizens are calling and complaining, they have the tools necessary to do what they need to do,” he said. “So there might be jurisdictions that say, ‘You know what? We're fine. We as a county, Cobb County, we don't want to touch this issue.’ They don't have to.”
