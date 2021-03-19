The city of Smyrna kicked off its racial trust building initiative Thursday evening with a virtual meeting.
The call was attended by about 45 people, led by Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton. Other speakers included people involved with the Racial Trustbuilding Initiative in LaGrange — the model off of which the program is based. Several Smyrna council members also attended.
The initiative is meant to bring people of different backgrounds together to talk through race-related issues in order to bring about common ground and understanding. In LaGrange, it has sought to educate leaders about each other’s communities and led to changes in the city ordinance. More than 300 people have participated in the program in LaGrange, according to Chalton Askew, director of Trustbuilding, Inc., who now leads the program and outlined its history on the call.
"You can't be a bridge and not be walked on. So this is a weighty endeavor, but it delivers results," Askew said.
Smyrna is paying Trustbuilding, Inc. $5,300 for their services, Norton told the MDJ. Of that, $4,750 will pay for two training sessions each for two separate groups, and $550 will pay for a facilitated community meeting & consultation.
The plan is for Trustbuilding, Inc. to "train the trainers" in workshops. The city has invited about 20 people for each group — Smyrna elected officials, civic leaders, business leaders, faith leaders and others. Those groups will separately participate in a Friday dinner/kickoff session followed by a day of training the next day, according to Smyrna Assistant City Administrator Penny Moceri.
After the groups have been trained on how to engage in these sensitive discussions, they will combine to have a facilitated community meeting with Trustbuilding, Inc. The idea is that once trained, Smyrna leaders will take the baton and hold their own community discussions on a regular basis.
Norton said the two groups will meet in the next couple of months. A start date has not yet been set, as the mayor wants it to occur in-person and safely.
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton spoke during the program not just about the initiative, but about concrete policy changes his city has made to address racial inequality. Those include a nondiscrimination ordinance for city government, decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana and record restriction for low-level offenders in order to increase their employment opportunities.
“I think we all have to acknowledge that issues of race and racial division exist in our communities. Denial isn't reality, and it certainly isn't a solution. These are long simmering issues that sometimes bubble to the surface in unexpected ways,” Thornton said.
Others involved in LaGrange’s initiative, such as Rev. Carl Von Epps and entrepreneur Curtis Brown, Jr., said on the call that the discussions allowed participants to ask questions they never felt comfortable asking before and illuminated problems for Black people that white people weren’t aware of.
“You will learn on this journey, Smyrna, that this has some echoes of spirituality, involved in bringing people together in bridging the racial divide,” Von Epps said.
For Thornton, a wake-up call over racial tensions came in the form of a zoning request for a Black business in a white neighborhood which brought an overflow crowd to a city council meeting. For U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, then-mayor of West Point, it was a debate over a once-segregated library in the city. Those two mayors, along with the mayor of Hogansville, the third city in Troup County, came together to create the program.
Thornton said the aim was to get ahead of racial issues before they bubble to the surface, without glossing over the real tensions that exist in his community.
Race, Thornton has found, is a divide in every aspect of the community — police, education, business, etc.
Brown said the program has hosted breakfasts where people spoke about certain issues, followed by dialogue among attendees.
Norton said he looked forward to getting to work, and that the initiative would have begun earlier had it not been for the pandemic.
“You can't really do this online, you can't do it in this format. We've gotten kind of the overview of the program on this virtual format, but you need to be in the room with folks to have these tough conversations,” Norton said. “And you know, the pandemic has not lent itself to do that.”
"When lightning strikes, it could wreak havoc on what it touches, unless there's a path for the current or the surge to flow," Askew said. "And I believe that our initiative in LaGrange has created somewhat of a ground wire, a relational ground wire."
Trust goes both ways.
