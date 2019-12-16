A Smyrna landlord hid a camera in his female tenant’s bedroom so it faced her bathroom, police say.
Nabil Renn Hurng Yang, 37, told his female tenant he put the camera, which was disguised as a notebook, in her bedroom to “watch her cats,” according to his arrest warrant.
“On Saturday, October 26, 2019, said victim found an unfamiliar notebook on a bottom shelf of her desk, in her bedroom that upon inspection the notebook turned out to be a camera,” the warrant states. “The victim advised the camera was facing her bathroom. On the following date, said victim turned the device over to law enforcement, and upon returning to the residence that evening, she advised said accused admitted to placing the camera in her room with the intent to watch her cats.”
Police said the victim was renting a room in the Smyrna house, on Vintage Circle SE, off Atlanta Road, which is owned by Yang.
He was arrested by Smyrna police around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and booked into the Cobb County jail, where he spent the night in custody before being released around 4 a.m. on Dec. 11 on a $2,000 cash bond, records show.
Yang faces a single felony charge of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, per his jail record.
