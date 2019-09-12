The Smyrna jail will begin upgrading its video surveillance system later this year after the City Council's recent approval of a $122,650 contract with Marietta company Controlled Access, Inc.
The city moved to replace the old system to move the cameras from analog to digital, as well as add a couple new cameras, according to Jennifer Bennett, a spokesperson for the city.
The new system will provide clearer video footage, as well as speed up staff's location of footage, according to the Smyrna Police Department.
Bennett said the city does not yet know when all the old equipment will be replaced with new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.